Humboldt & Jackson Closing With “Smiles” as Meat Hook Founders Plan New Restaurant in Same Space

After opening in July 2014, Humboldt & Jackson (434 Humboldt St.) will close this month with “smiles and high fives,” co-owner Bill Reed says, as the timing was right for the family-run restaurant and bar to end its run on a high note.

“Most of the time when a restaurant is going out of business it’s dead or someone just takes it over,” he said. “This was an opportunity for me and my family to actually sell our assets and to get someone in there who we feel will represent the neighborhood as good, if not better than us.”

With an assist from Reed on a lease takeover, Meat Hook founders Ben Turley and Brent Young will open a new tavern and restaurant at the Humboldt Street address called Cozy Royale. An Italian catering hall and social club by the same name functioned out of the space for over 70 years prior to Humboldt & Jackson.

“I kinda was just putting some feelers out in the neighborhood and they were on my list, and we worked out a deal,” Reed said of his relationship with Turley and Young, who took to Instagram on Thursday with the announcement:

We’re excited that Bill from @humboldtandjackson hit us up to carry on the business he’s built in our neighborhood and we’re so excited to build a Meat Hook menu worthy of all of our amazing neighbors.

Get ready for burgers, offal, and oh-my-god all the vegetables we can find. Same sustainable farms, same fun times, but with us cooking dinner for you. See ya in May at Cozy Royale!!!

A local restaurateur who in 2008 opened Brooklyn Star and later sold the business, Reed along with his wife and co-owner Pam, quickly developed Humboldt & Jackson into a fun neighborhood destination with events like drag trivia that Reed hosts himself. Side note: The final drag trivia goes down on February 16th with special host “Billy Eye-Lash.”

Reed prides himself on the community he built serving a devoted base of regular customers while emphasizing family on the business side. His brother, and Humboldt & Jackson chef, Matt Reed even moved from Philadelphia to Brooklyn on 24 hours notice to develop the menu including their locally famous burger.

“I’ve been running the business by myself for the last six years and it’s changed a lot…financially the bar was doing great and the landlord was amazing,” Reed said. “So it’s not about money, or about the lease, all that was good. I think predominately, I want to alter my career path,” he said, adding that his heart is in special events and catering.

Four big events will mark the final weekend at Humboldt & Jackson starting with a Valentine’s Day karaoke party on Feb. 14th, and a “Save The Last Dance” DJ dance party the following night.

On Humboldt & Jackson’s final day which is Sunday Feb. 16th, there will be the aforementioned drag trivia and the Roast or Roasted Steak Battle.