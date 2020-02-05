‘3-K For All’ Expands to Greenpoint and Williamsburg

Greenpoint and Williamsburg will be part of the next cohort of neighborhoods to see the expansion of the city’s 3-K for All program starting next school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced today.

.@DOEChancellor is at PS 349 #inQueens celebrating the launch of #preKforAll & #3KforAll applications! 🔸Families with kids born in 2016 can apply for Pre-K today through Monday, March 16. 🔸Families with kids born in 2017 can apply for 3-K today through Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/PUU6ofWuyt — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) February 5, 2020



The 3-k program launched in 2017 in the South Bronx and Brownsville, when de Blasio announced the city-wide program to provide free “full day” pre-k for every 3-year-old by 2021.

Approximately 26,000 children will be enrolled in the 3-K program for the 2020-2021 school year as the program expands next to Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Chinatown, East Village, Lower East Side, Central Bronx, Cambria Heights, Hollis, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans.

“New Yorkers can be proud of the fact that we are home to one of the most ambitious childcare initiatives in the nation,” said NYC Council Member Antonio Reyonoso in a statement. “Thanks to the recently announced expansion of the program, families in School District 14 will now be eligible to apply for the program, helping to offset financial burden and ensuring our youngest minds are nurtured.”

Applications for the 3-K program opened today and families can apply online at MySchools.nyc or by calling 718-935-2009; families with children born in 2017 can apply for 3-K in the 2020-21 school year and all NYC families with children born in 2016 are eligible for pre-K.

According to the press release from the Mayor’s office, the full schedule for 3-K expansion is:

2017-18: District 7 (South Bronx) and District 23 (Brownsville)

2018-19: District 4 (East Harlem), District 5 (Harlem), District 16 (Bedford-Stuyvesant), and District 27 (Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Rockaways)

2019-20: District 6 (Washington Heights and Inwood), District 8 (Country Club, Pelham Bay, Throgs Neck, Castle Hill, Soundview, Hunts Point), District 9 (Grand Concourse, Highbridge, Morrisania), District 19 (East New York), District 31 (Staten Island), and District 32 (Bushwick)

2020-21: District 1 (Chinatown, East Village, Lower East Side), District 12 (Central Bronx), District 14 (Greenpoint, Williamsburg), and District 29 (Cambria Heights, Hollis, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans)