Meet Hometown Boxing Hero Adam “Babyface” Kownacki in Greenpoint this Saturday (2/8)

Greenpoint’s very-own undefeated heavyweight boxing contender Adam “Babyface” Kownacki is returning to the neighborhood this weekend for a meet and greet with fans ahead of his big fight scheduled for next month in Brooklyn.

Your chance to meet Kownacki will be this Saturday at Dunne’s Polemost Liquors (698 Manhattan Ave) at 430 p.m.

Kownacki, who has an impressive 20-0 record with 15 KOs, was born in Poland and grew up in Greenpoint where he has a large support base.

The hometown hero will return to the ring in a main event title elimination match vs. Robert Helenius at Barclays Center on Saturday, March 7th that will also be aired on Fox.

At age 30, Kownacki is fighting to become the first-ever Polish heavyweight boxing champion, and the March 7th fight will be his 10th at Barclay’s, the boxer tells ESPN:

It’s great to be fighting in Barclays Center for the 10th time,” Kownacki said. “The last nine bouts ended in victory for me, and March 7 won’t be any different. I’m happy that Fox is showcasing the fight on free television like it was back in the old days, and with the action my fights bring, it’s definitely must-watch TV. I know Helenius will be looking to pull an upset and take my place in the rankings, but I won’t let that happen. I’m already in camp with my trainers Keith Trimble and Chris Carlsen getting ready. After this fight, I want the winner of [Deontay] Wilder vs. [Tyson] Fury II.”