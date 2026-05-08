Happy Friday, Greenpointers.

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and we have rounded up lots of fun things to do with Mom.

The Brooklyn-based, all-woman band, Diamond Spur Rodeo, dropped a new single for Mother’s Day, and a local Greenpoint mom opened a kids store called Giggles and Wiggles.

Was Zendaya buying socks for her mom at Alter?

Motiva, the northernmost parcel of Bushwick Inlet Park, opened to the public last week on April 30, and there was a community meeting yesterday to discuss major upgrades to McCarren Park’s asphalt lot.

In food news, the partners of the European aperitivo bar, Bar Americano, took over the former home of Achilles Heel and are turning it into an Irish pub.

Zoli opened recently with seafood and more at the Amant, but sadly, Sakura 6 has seemingly shuttered.

In more negative news, there was a four-alarm fire last weekend in a mixed-use building at in Williamsburg. Read how you can help.

In and around North Brooklyn

Greenpoint Citibike riders are asking for more docks in the midst of G train shutdown.

Greenpoint residents are shaken after two men were caught on camera climbing a ladder and chipping away at a beloved mosaic on Nassau Avenue.