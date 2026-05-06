No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Pregnancy Workshop @ The Dance Space NY, 9 a.m.: Prep course for expecting mothers led by Dr. Sarah Wendler Sandona—a Doctor of Physical Therapy, licensed Physical Therapist, and Orthopedic Clinical Specialist specializing in women’s health—and Elly Shepley. $75, sign up here.

Nature Jazz Concert @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Enjoy a bit of rooftop jazz with emerging contralto jazz vocalist and nature lover Court Williams and her accompanying trio for a curated evening of nature-themed standards. Free, register here.

The Fly Fishing Book Release Party @ Quaker Marine Supply Co., 6 p.m.: Join a party for Steven Weinberg’s informative, illustrative release The Fly Fishing Book: An Artful Guide To Angling. Plus, grab two limited-edition collaborative caps with Winberg’s artwork and refreshments from West Kill Brewing. Free, no RSVP needed.

McCarren Asphalt Field Community Input Meeting @ Virtual, 6:30 p.m.: If you have thoughts about what should become of the asphalt field at McCarren Park, now it’s time to make them known. A community input meeting is being held by NYC Parks and Council Member Lincoln Restler in coordination with Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher as they move ahead in the design process. RSVP here.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Fish Friday: Buba Bureka x Acme Smoked Fish @ Acme Smoked Fish, 8 a.m.: Stop by a special edition of Acme’s Fish Friday featuring a limited-edition whitefish bureka from Buba Bureka with whitefish salad and roasted potato filling wrapped in crunchy, golden pastry and topped with everything bagel seasoning then served with cucumber salad, crushed tomato, whipped scallion cream cheese, pickles, olives, and lemon. RSVP and preorder here.

Sunshine Yoga @ McCarren Park, 8 a.m.: Recenter before the weekend with an easygoing vinyasa flow plus breathwork from KAI Method. Bring your own mat. $25 via Venmo, Zelle, or cash on site.

Nature Walk & Talk @ Paige Ave. and Provost St., 5:30 p.m.: Learn about Newtown Creek and its active restoration projects with a one-mile guided walking tour of its Nature Walk and the North Henry Inlet ending at Kingsland Wildflowers. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Spring Bake Sale @ Upstate Stock, 10 a.m.: Secure a sweet treat for yourself or grab a special gift for Mother’s Day from over 30 bakers with goods including gochujang caramel cookies, pistachio lemon bars, bananas foster pudding, gluten-free options, and much more. Every purchase will support NBK Mutual Aid’s work with community fridges, the McCarren Demo Garden, North Brooklyn Compost, and care kits.

Plant Giveaway @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Connect through plants and learn how to make them flourish in an urban environment during the library’s sixth annual plant giveaway of annuals, perennials, herbs, and vegetable seedlings. One plant per person, while supplies last. Free, no RSVP needed.

Spring Pop-up @ Kennaland, 11 a.m.: Shop small and local brands like Highdive, Flower Cat, and more and get hair tinsel, enjoy cocktails, and hear a live DJ.

Mother’s Day Cyanotype Workshop @ Tumbleweeds Art Group, 12 p.m.: Kids and teens can make an extra-special Mother’s Day present during a hands-on cyanotype workshop celebrating botanicals and the beauty of sunlight printing. $100, register by emailing [email protected].

Sweet Tooth Bakery Pop-up @ Joy Flower Pot, 12 p.m.: Featuring nostalgic classics made with local flour from Unified Mills.

Grow at Home @ 67 West St. Unit 335, 3:30 p.m.: Learn tips to keep your plants happy and thriving in a hands-on class. Every attendee will mix their own custom soil blend and bring home a seedling to get started. $39.72, register here.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Mother’s Day Brunch & Creative Jewelry Making @ Artful Souls & Wellness, 12 p.m.: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a morning of creativity, connection, and keepsakes, plus a brunch featuring coffee, tea, fresh fruit, pastries, parfaits, and an omelette bar. $25, register here.

Sushi & Stems: Floral Workshop @ Kinoko, 12:30 p.m.: Flora Workshop will be on site for a guided beginner-friendly flower arranging session with a curated pairing menu of sushi, canapés, and mimosas. $174.70, sign up here.

Pet Portraits @ Tend, 12 p.m.: Immortalize your furry friend with a pet portrait from artist Alvar Sirlin as part of his Street Drawing Pet Portraits series. Walk-ups accepted.

Avenoir Co. Pop-up @ WonderMart, 2 p.m.: Shop handcrafted home fragrance products and bouquet candles and meet the founder and maker Dyana Ifeishat.

MONDAY, MAY 11

Taiwan Farm Dinner @ Win Son, 7 p.m.: Support a good cause while enjoying a great meal and even better conversation during a benefit dinner to help Catskills Agrarian Alliance and Star Route Farm build a healthier and more just food system in upstate New York. The meal, thrown by Progressive Hedonist and Yun Hai will celebrate the intersection of Taiwanese culinary tradition and locally grown produce with a coursed meal by Win Son’s Chef Trigg Brown. $188.58, get tickets now.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Morning Mindfulness @ McCarren Parkhouse, 9 a.m.: Experience connection to community and stillness in nature with a guided mindfulness meditation open to all levels of experience. Bring your own blanket or folding chair. $13.58, RSVP here.

VINO-VERSITY: Pink Is The New Black @ La Meme Chose, 6:30 p.m.: Sip and savor a variety of curated international rosé wines. $55.20, get tickets here.

It Needs Eyes @ Film Noir Cinemas, 7 p.m.: A screening of the 2025 film about a troubled teen who moves to her aunt’s coastal house and escapes into dark corners of the internet. Her fixation on a mysterious missing woman’s videos leads to disturbing discoveries about the digital underworld and her own secrets. $14.64, get tickets here.

Soccer Trivia Night @ Berry Park, 8 p.m.: Brush up on your soccer (or, football) knowledge ahead of the upcoming World Cup during a trivia game covering everything from US soccer and the MLS, the English Premier League, individual athlete achievements, and more records, leagues, and history. Maximum 4 players per team. $28.52, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Greenpoint Bike to School @ McCarren Park Track, 7:20 a.m.: Join the bike brigade in honor of Bike Month for a safe, guided bike trip to P.S. 110.

Lei-making class @ Bagel Joint, 7:30 p.m.: Friend of Bagel Joint’s Taylor Yasui will lead an informative and interactive lei-making class while teaching about the rich cultural traditions of Hawaii. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Aina Momona, a Native-Hawaiian-led nonprofit dedicated to achieving environmental health and sustainability through social justice and Hawaiian sovereignty. $25.85, get tickets here.