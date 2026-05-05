Spring was in full bloom in Greenpoint, Shop Small Greenpoint was underway, and in an unexpected twist, Zendaya was spotted casually walking around the neighborhood.

The actor, known for movies like DUNE, Euphoria, The Greatest Showman and, most notably for locals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, appeared to be enjoying a low-key afternoon in the neighborhood.

Longtime Greenpoint staple Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop revealed the connection back in 2021 when they shared that Zendaya’s Spider-Man character, MJ, was employed there (in spirit).

A scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Actor Zendaya plays MJ working in Peter Pan Donuts.

After picking up socks at Alter, local resident Michael Torres had a close encounter:

She was coming out of Van Leeuwen with 2 bodyguards and friends. I was going in and stopped and said, ‘OMG Zendaya, wow, you’re so beautiful – I watch and love all your movies.’ She was very sweet and looked at me in my eyes and said thank you.”











