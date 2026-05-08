There are plenty of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Greenpoint this weekend, but how about with a new song? Today, Diamond Spur Rodeo released their latest single “Somebody’s Mother” in time for the holiday.

Listen to the song here and across all streaming services, or buy the single on Bandcamp.

The four-part, all-woman band based in Brooklyn is Amanda Salguero, Greenpoint resident Belle Shea, Hannah Lynne Miller, and Selena Tibert, and focuses on alt-Americana music drawing inspiration from artists ranging from Chappell Roan to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. And our borough is an integral part of their origin story, as the band formed in part due to Salguero and Miller being neighbors in Brooklyn.

“I had just moved back to New York in the fall of 2023 and was worried that I wouldn’t be able to find the music community that I had loved so much in San Francisco. Hannah and her roommate invited me over to their South Slope backyard for a doggie playdate, and we quickly discovered that we loved the same bands, the same indie Brooklyn venues, and that we harbored a vision about being in a band with all women,” Salguero explained.

The quartet of neighbors and friends in the Brooklyn music and art scene wrote “Somebody’s Mother” to honor “the complexity and full lives of the women who raised us.”

“The title was inspired by the late-’90s/early-’00s band name used by Tibert’s mom, and it was one of the first songs we wrote together as a band,” Salguero said. “We’re releasing it as a celebration of our mothers and the women we hope to become.”

As Diamond Spur Rodeo continues to connect with local music lovers at bars throughout Brooklyn, they’d love to see “Somebody’s Mother” featured in fans’ own tributes to their moms on social media and beyond.

They’re throwing a big release show to celebrate “Somebody’s Mother” and their next single, “Virginia Slims,” at The Sultan Room on June 3.