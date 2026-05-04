The asphalt lot at McCarren Park is a big chunk of land with a whole lotta potential.

It’s been home to many a softball game and movie night, but it’s not a particularly comfortable place to post up for an afternoon.

Last year, the neighborhood’s elected officials secured $14.7 million to update the lot and bring it in line with the community’s needs, as well making it stormwater resilient. The $14.7 million also joins an additional $1 million that was secured for a dog run way back in 2022.

Aside from a dog run, the plan includes additional green space and a sub-surface retention tank that can capture up to 200,000 gallons of water, and possibly a pickleball court. However, those exact parameters are still subject to community feedback, which is where you come in.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler is hosting the May 7 virtual meeting, along with Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

For example, I’m going to politely put my foot down and say we already have enough places for padel sports! Agree? Disagree? You can share those thoughts at the meeting, which starts at 6:30 pm.

RSVP here.