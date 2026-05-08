A local Greenpoint mom saw a need in our community and decided to meet it herself.

Melanie Reese is an artist who lives in Greenpoint with her young son. She struggled to find a nearby children’s store with quality shoes and a thoughtful selection of toys. So, she opened one herself.

Giggles and Wiggles is located at 42 West Street, but the entrance is on Noble Street (and has a ramp for strollers).

Reese debuted her concept last month at our Greenpointers Spring Market. Yesterday, May 7, was the soft opening of the brick and mortar store, and a large grand opening is scheduled for next Thursday, May 14.

Giggles and Wiggles at the Greenpointers Spring Market. Photo: Giggles and Wiggles

Reese has no retail experience, and created Giggles and Wiggles “out of necessity.” She joked that she is “in no way qualified to open a retail store,” but she is “a very determined, loving mother who will do just about anything to meet the needs of her son and her community.”

“When my son started walking, I realized quickly that there was nowhere within a 30-minute radius that I could put a shoe on my kid, get assistance fitting his foot, and see how he walks in it before buying,” Reese told Greenpointers.

“I learned quickly that buying shoes online was a total guessing game and that it was a frustrating, wasteful experience that left me feeling completely lost.”

When Reese asked local parent friends about the concept, they all “begged” her to open Giggles and Wiggles, citing “the same exact struggles” that she was facing with her son.

Melanie Reese at Giggles and Wiggles. Photo: Giggles and Wiggles

In addition to shoes, Reese felt that the neighborhood needed a local toy store that sells healthy and safe toys. All brands sold at Giggles and Wiggles are made with non-toxic materials from companies that put development, safety, sustainability, and fun at the center of their products.

Her goal “is to provide you and your child with fun, but thoughtful play rather than adding more junk to the pile.”

“I wanted a place where you could go and feel good about what you were buying,” Reese said.

Some popular toy brands sold at Giggles and Wiggles include Speedy Monkey, Estelle, Green Toys, PlanToys, and Wee Gallery. Shoe brands currently at the store include See Kai Run, Stonz, Jan & Jul, and The Norty Brand, and Reese said she eventually hopes to expand with brands like New Balance, Stride Rite, and Ten Little.

Reese has conducted extensive research about the best, safest, and healthiest products on the market for both shoes and toys. She said she also leaned on the “expertise and generous guidance” of other local small business owners like Perri Salka of The Wondermart (141 India St.).

“To be able to provide support and fill a need for the families in the area through thoughtful, development-focused products and service is truly an honor,” Reese said.

“Greenpoint is such a young, vibrant, supportive, close-nit community and I feel very lucky to be able to raise my son here.”

Melanie Reese with shoes at Giggles and Wiggles. Photo: Giggles and Wiggles

In collaboration with The Mommy Archives, Giggles and Wiggles is hosting a grand opening celebration for local families on May 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be interactive music, coloring, open play, story time with local bookstore WORD, and a ribbon cutting moment to celebrate the opening of Giggles and Wiggles.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required. To RSVP, comment “LINK” on the Instagram post and details will be sent to you directly.

Giggles and Wiggles is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.