This past Sunday, a four-alarm fire tore through a mixed-use building at 927 Grand Street in Williamsburg, injuring three firefighters, displacing residents, and leaving some families searching for their pets.

FDNY officials said the fire spread rapidly through the building before extending into neighboring structures. As the building became unstable, firefighters “transitioned to exterior operations” after confirming all occupants had evacuated safely.

The fire eventually caused partial collapse of the building’s wall, and demolition efforts continued through Monday night as officials warned the structure remained at risk of further collapse due to high winds, according to News 12 Brooklyn. The Department of Buildings also issued full vacate orders for the adjacent buildings at 931 and 933 Grand Street after determining they sustained significant structural damage.

In the aftermath of the fire, community members have rallied around those affected. Fundraisers for displaced residents have already raised over $20,000, while posts circulating on social media and reddit describe at least three missing cats. One cat has since been found.

How to Help

Help Fred and Emily Rebuild After the Fire

Newly engaged couple Fred and Emily were able to escape safely with one of their cats, but their other cat, Rosie, is still missing. Donate to their GoFundMe to help them rebuild and keep an eye out for Rosie.

Support Jeremy Gill, Tanner Poff, Josh Goodman, and Charlie Herndon

The household lost most of their belongings and are still looking for their cat, Marlon. Donate to their GoFundMe and be on the lookout for Marlon.