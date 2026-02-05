The Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 8.

If you don’t want to fumble your game day plans, check out our list of the neighborhood’s best bets for enjoying the big game at a local bar or at home this weekend.

Idle Mind Tavern

Idle Mind Tavern (623 Manhattan Ave.) is showing the Super Bowl and accepting reservations for booths, high top tables, and barstools. Plus, there will be a postgame dance party. To reserve your seat, email [email protected].

Panzón

Greenpoint’s Panzón (23 Greenpoint Ave.) will be streaming the game (and Bad Bunny’s halftime show), plus, there will be happy hour specials all day long with wings and margaritas.

Keg and Lantern

At both of their North Brooklyn locations at 97 Nassau Avenue and 104 South 4th Street, Keg and Lantern is showing the big game and accepting reservations. A $50 minimum spend equals a guaranteed seat. Keg and Lantern is also selling chicken wing trays that are available to preorder.

Kent Ale House

Kent Ale House (51 Kent Ave.) is showing the game and accepting reservations, plus, packages are available. To reserve, email [email protected].

Brooklyn Bowl

On Sunday, Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) will be showing the big game on 13 screens with full concert sound. There will be food and drink specials all night long, including wings from Blue Ribbon. All ages are welcome, and there is no cover charge. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Móle

Williamsburg’s Móle (178 Kent Ave.) is showing the big game and offering happy hour specials all day long with tacos, quesadillas, nachos, margaritas, and beer.

Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf’s wings. Photo: Laser Wolf

If you’re watching the Super Bowl at home this Sunday, consider ordering from Laser Wolf (97 Wythe Ave.). French onion labneh dip, tzatziki dip, hummus, pita chips, crudite, cucumber slices, and wings are available for delivery or pickup through DoorDash.

Chinta Thai

Chinta Thai (157 Franklin St.) is selling a Super Bowl set with 30 wings and a free Singha beer for $50. This deal is available on February 8 only.

The Nest

The Nest (171 N. 3rd St.), a newcomer in Williamsburg, is offering a Super Bowl package that includes 18 wings, 6 drumsticks, and 3 dipping sauces for $45.