In February, the neighborhood collectively mourned after Irene’s Place (623 Manhattan Ave.) broke the news that they would close after more than 40 years. And now it seems that a successor has officially taken over. Will it fill the hole left by Irene’s? Will they serve Jell-O shots? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, meet Idle Mind Tavern.

Info on the space is scant, but locals recently noticed a change in exterior, complete with new signage.

An event listing gives some clues. The space apparently hosted a “weekend warmup” this past Friday, featuring a DJ spinning house music. The listing refers to Idle Mind as “Greenpoint’s newest hotspot,” perhaps signaling a change from the low-key dive that attracted patrons to Irene’s.

Screenshot from @idlemindtavern/Instagram

Without further info, including the team behind the new spot, it’s hard to tell what to expect from the new space, but rest assured, we’ll keep you updated when we have more news to share.