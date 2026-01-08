The Nest (171 N. 3rd St.) opened late last year in Williamsburg with a focus on chicken and eggs, served in whatever order you’d like.

The Nest is an all-day, fast-casual restaurant that aims to perfect rotisserie chicken and egg dishes. According to the newcomer’s website, the owners went on a seven-year journey in hopes of achieving this.

“From street stalls to holes-in-the-walls with Michelin stars, we’ve stood in line, and braved the throngs, and sat at rickety formica or white tablecloths to sample and search and take notes and find the answers,” they said.

Though the owners still cannot confirm which came first, they believe they have found the “most interesting and delicious” ways to prepare each.

The Nest uses pasture-raised, cage-free and 100% antibiotic-free chicken and eggs from the Das Klassenbester breed only. The chicken is never frozen and never fried. It’s marinated for 24 hours in a French cuisine-inspired sauce and cooked in “the most innovative, efficient and consistent rotisserie ovens.”

Rotisserie chicken at The Nest in Williamsburg. Photo: The Nest

The Nest’s breakfast menu is served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, while the brunch menu is offered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The weekday breakfast menu offers a selection of egg sandwiches served on ciabatta, bagels, sourdough, or gluten-free wraps.

Breakfast entrees include things like omelettes with mushroom, onions, and chicken sausage, the Proper Brekkie plate with two eggs any way, chicken sausage, home fries, and bread, and the Royal Scram with two eggs, smoked salmon, chives, and bread. There’s also a yogurt parfait, avocado toast, and quail egg shakshuka, plus a selection of pastries and smoothies.

Quail egg shakshuka and other brunch dishes at The Nest in Williamsburg. Photo: The Nest

The Nest’s brunch menu offers a few items from the breakfast menu like omelettes, avocado toast, the Royal Scram, and the quail egg shashuka, plus several new plates like a croque madame, eggs Benedict, and French toast.

The brunch menu also features an enticing selection of starters like deviled eggs, pickled eggs, smoked salmon whip, chicken pâté, and quail nachos.

The brunch menu is rounded out by a whole rotisserie chicken with sides and sauces. Side options include broccoli, Caesar or side salad, carrots, potatoes, and mac and cheese. Sauces include BBQ, chimichurri, hot chicken, peri peri, hot honey, and gravy.

Deviled eggs and other egg dishes at The Nest. Photo: The Nest

The Nest’s lunch and dinner menu, served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., includes the same section of starters and the whole rotisserie chicken with the same sides and sauces. There’s also the option to get a quarter or half chicken with one side and one sauce.

The lunch and dinner menu also includes a list of salads, bowls, and sandwiches that can be ordered as a bowl with brown rice, as a salad, or as a sandwich on ciabatta.

There are also ‘specialty sandwiches” including the Five Points with chicken, caramelized onions, and gravy, and the New York Chicken Cheese with rotisserie chicken, grilled peppers, onions, and American cheese.

The menu concludes with simple spreads like egg salad, chicken salad, smoked salmon, and tuna, and three dessert options: apple pie, chocolate mousse, and rotisserie pineapple with chocolate crunch and maple ricotta whip.

The interior of The Nest. Photo: The Nest

The Nest also focuses on the environment and sustainability. The plastic used at the restaurant is compostable, and most of The Nest’s takeout food is served in reusable glass that can be returned for a $1 credit towards your next purchase. Plus, eggshells are ground into a natural fertilizer and given away for free to any guest who needs them for their garden.