Williamsburg’s Laser Wolf (97 Wythe Ave.) opened on the roof of The Hoxton in 2022 from Chef Michael Solomonov. It thrives alongside two sister spots, K’Far and Jaffa, in the same hotel.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Laser Wolf’s Chef de Cuisine Mike Mayo has shared his recipe for Pomegranate Salmon Shishlik.

Learn how to make Laser Wolf’s Pomegranate Salmon Shishlik and find last week’s recipe here.

Cooking the salmon skewers at Laser Wolf. Photo: Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf’s Pomegranate Salmon Shishlik

Ingredients

1 cup of pomegranate molasses

8 cloves of peeled garlic

1 medium Spanish onion

1 small cube of ginger, fresh and diced (about 1 ounce)

3 cups of canola oil

1 tablespoon of white pepper, ground

1 tablespoon of black pepper, ground

1 tablespoon of cardamom, toasted and ground

1 tablespoon of coriander, toasted and ground

Salt

2 pounds of salmon, skin on

For The Garnish:

Lime wedge

Pomegranate seeds

Sumac

Fresh dill

Directions

Make the salmon marinade. Blend all ingredients (except salmon and garnishes) together until smooth. Set aside. Portion the salmon into 1-ounce or 1-inch cubes (or just eyeball so they are about the same size). Place the cubed salmon into a mixing bowl and gently coat with 1/3rd cup of marinade. Place the marinated salmon into the the refrigerator for at least two hours (overnight would be better). Skewer salmon. Over a hot grill, cook salmon 2 ½ – 3 minutes per side for a mid-rare to medium result. (Salmon cubes can also be baked in the over or seared on the stove.) Garish the salmon with pomegranate seeds, sumac, dill and lime wedges.

Note: Salmon Shishlik can be served over salad, rice, or roasted vegetables.