Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It’s been a week of long-awaited openings coming to fruition!

Dolly’s Swing & Dive has officially moved to Wythe Avenue. The Sparrow, from the team behind Citroën, opened in Williamsburg. And the cult-favorite Border Town finally opened a permanent location in Greenpoint.

Confusingly, two different places named Peek In(n) are opening in Greenpoint soon. One will take over from the now-shuttered Cecily.

Unfortunately, there was another big closure this week with Macri Park suddenly shuttering with no advance notice.

Radio Bakery is expanding its kitchen into the former World of Flowers location (much needed to keep up with those lines!). A prolific local developer just purchased the Music Hall of Williamsburg.

A gingerbread version of the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant won a city-wide competition. Mark your calendar for next week’s meeting on the new Monitor Point project!

A local attorney just announced his candidacy for New York State Assembly District 50.

Do some jazzy journaling, see a subway-themed art show, and more this week.

In and around North Brooklyn

Keep your dogee out of Birdee.

Sorry to start your weekend with a bummer, but this is what Crest Hardware will look like soon.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez has officially endorsed Antonio Reynoso.