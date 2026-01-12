Radio Bakery (135 India St.) is getting an upgrade.

The popular bakery will expand into the former World of Flowers (971 Manhattan Ave.) location, which closed last year after more than 30 years.

But the change still keeps everything in the family, as the same owner behind World of Flowers also owns the Radio Bakery building, and the two shared a close relationship.

“About 6 months ago he told me he was thinking about retiring after the many years running the flower shop. Radio Bakery needed more space, so I told him whenever he’s ready to let us know,” Radio’s Rafiq Salim told Greenpointers.

“Couple weeks after he said he was ready, we made a deal, signed the lease, and started construction about 2 months ago.”

World of Flowers. Image via Google Maps.

As you might have guessed by the massive lines, Radio has been operating full steam ahead since it first opened in 2023. The expansion means that the bakery can keep up with the high demand and give staff more room to move. Though the new space won’t be open to the public, the Radio team plans to insert a glass window on India so passersby can look inside.

And for World of Flowers fans, the new space will pay homage to the previous business.

“We actually plan on keeping the ‘World of Flowers’ awning for now. It’s in great shape and oddly works for a bakery prep kitchen ‘World of Flowers (FLOURS),'” said Salim.

The team hopes the space will be ready by March or April.