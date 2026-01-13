The words ‘delicious’ and ‘Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’ don’t exactly go hand in hand.

But a gingerbread version of the Shit Tits (sorry) took top honors at the Museum of the City of New York’s annual competition in December.

This year’s theme was ‘Iconic New York.’ Both professional and amateur bakers competed to recreate beloved locations across the five boroughs. The Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge all received a rendering in cookies-and-candies.

However, these cultural behemoths were no match for a more idiosyncratic icon, one that calls Greenpoint home. Kate Sigrist baked and crafted the project.

Greenline reports that Sigrist earned three awards for her gingerbread creation—Best Borough Spirit, Most Unique, and Best Overall.

“It’s lovely. The standard is insane. I’ve visited the last two years, but I had never taken part. So just being in it is incredible, but when I walked in to install last week, my mind was blown,” Sigrist said in a video shared to the Museum’s YouTube channel.

The exhibit closes on January 19, so check it out while you still can!