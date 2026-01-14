Dolly’s Swing & Dive, a Williamsburg bar that first opened in 2019, has officially relocated to Wythe Avenue.

The bar will host a soft opening tomorrow night, January 15, with a grand opening taking place the day after. Expect merch, new cocktails, giveaways, and dancing.

The team, married duo Devin Schuck and Teresa Brown, was kind enough to give Greenpointers a sneak peek of the new space.

“We wanted to create a space that was very community-oriented, prices were affordable, and where people could congregate, meet, hang out, make new relationships,” Schuck told Greenpointers.

Though you wouldn’t guess it from the Dolly Parton shrine in the bathroom, the bar’s name actually pays homage to Brown’s childhood nickname.

“We really wanted to bring the embodiment of a pretty strong woman, put them all over our walls—every ‘Dolly’ is an original portrait,” said Schuck, referring to a wall of paintings.

The new Dolly’s largely mimics the old one, but with the added bonus of additional space.

“We really tried to stick to keeping it as close to the original Dolly’s as possible,” said Brown. “We dropped the ceilings so they felt low and inviting, we tried to color match as best we could, we brought all of the old fixtures, so it should feel the same, but hopefully better to everyone.”

The new Dolly’s is located at 146 Wythe Avenue. Tomorrow’s soft opening will take place from 7 pm to midnight; the grand opening on January 16 start at 2 pm and go until 1 am.