A new restaurant from the owner of Greenpoint’s Citroën, a French bistro that closed in November 2024, has opened in Williamsburg.

Last May, Greenpointers reported that Citroën’s owner Dawn Eldridge aimed to open her latest project called The Sparrow in August.

The exterior of The Sparrow in Williamsburg. Photo: The Sparrow

The Sparrow is located at 185 Broadway in the Forman Building, which once housed the Sparrow Shoe Company.

The new restaurant was named after the shoe company’s owner, James R. Sparrow, who was also the designer of the building.

Oysters at The Sparrow. Photo: The Sparrow

Eldridge calls The Sparrow “a space designed for a beautiful martini paired with pristine oysters or caviar.”

The newcomer’s menu includes a full raw bar with seafood towers and crudos, alongside a variety of small and large plates.

Eldridge has resurrected favorites from Citroën like the burger topped with caramelized onions, the steak frites, and the foie gras.

The Sparrow also introduces new items like a deconstructed lobster roll with tarragon crème fraîche and pickled grapes, and aji amarillo potato croquettes.

The Sparrow’s burger, a favorite from Citroën. Photo: The Sparrow

The Sparrow’s interior features a 25-foot long bar backed by a growing library of about 1,000 spirits.

Eldridge told Greenpointers that she wants The Sparrow to share the same intimate coziness that was apparent at Citroën, but have a “more refined, high-design Art Deco aesthetic.”

Tables at The Sparrow. Photo: The Sparrow

“Opening weekend was truly lovely; it was wonderful to see so many friends we haven’t seen since the closing of Citroën,” Eldridge told Greenpointers.

“The new neighborhood has been incredibly receptive and the feedback has been great,” she said.

“While we certainly miss Greenpoint, we are very excited about our new home at The Sparrow.”