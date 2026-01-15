Another local business has closed its doors, and this time it’s Macri Park, a longtime bar and beacon when stepping out of the Metropolitan-Lorimer station (if not distracted by the lights of Kellogg’s Diner).

Macri Park began its tenure at 462 Union Avenue as a local dive, and many flocked there to avoid Union Pool lines. In 2015, bar ownership was passed from John McGillion (who also owns Alligator Lounge and The Charleston, and was the owner of the now-closed Lulu’s) to Steven McEnrue, who also owns Metropolitan, another LGBTQ+ bar since 2002.

After ownership changed hands, it was announced that Macri Park would officially become a gay bar with new lighting, furniture, events, and DJ equipment. It has remained that in the decade-plus since, hosting a revolving and consistent schedule of drag bingo, themed dance parties, RuPaul’s Drag Race watch parties, weekly karaoke, and much more, most recently offering a Heated Rivalry-themed specialty shot.

In fact, future programming for this year was announced a few days ago.

The reasons for the closure are unknown, though some comments on the post suggest that bartenders received no advanced warning (similarly, staff members also reported learning about the 2015 closing only a handful of hours in advance).

Greenpointers has reached out to the Macri Park team for further comment.