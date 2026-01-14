No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Reading, singing, and rhyming for infants and their caregivers. Free, tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the registration desk.

Open Studio Session @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Sketch, draw, or paint a self-guided project during an open session for teens and adults hosted by local artist Deborah Spiroff.

New York City Transit Authority: Objects @ York Work Shop, 6 p.m.: Missing the MetroCard? Stop by the opening of a new exhibition of over 400 artifacts from the New York City Subway, collected and documented by photographer Brian Kelley to examine the hidden mysteries in the transit system according to design, branding, and standardization. No RSVP needed.

Folkus @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7 p.m.: See a performance from Almost Olive as part of a monthly series of today’s greatest folk acts. $23.18, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

Lea’s Tea Social @ Tea Bar, 5 p.m.: Leaves abound at Tea Bar during a pop-up for making your own herbal tea blends, smoke bundles, and pillow stuffers while unwinding, meeting new friends, and getting a tarot reading. Free, RSVP here.

Cheers to 2026 @ Gather Center, 6 p.m.: Celebrate the coming of a new year for Gather Center with refreshments and the debut of director and artist Allison Harrell Mistier’s Miami Art Week artworks. Free, RSVP here.

Jazz and Journaling @ McCarren ParkHouse, 6:30 p.m.: If your idea of a cozy Friday night includes journaling set to a soundtrack of relaxing live jazz, you’re in luck. Journaling Classes founder Emily will kick things off with mindfulness prompts before turning it over to attendees for a free flow of journaling with a mini jazz concert. $35, register here.

’90s and 2000s Alt Night @ The Gutter, 11:30 p.m.: A dance party. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

Walk & Talk About Life’s Big Questions @ McCarren ParkHouse, 9:30 a.m.: Start your weekend off with deep chats and 10,000+ steps among friends (or soon-to-be friends). The stroll will start in the park and span five miles filled with more than just small talk. Free, RSVP here.

Disco Night: Vol. 23 @ Polish Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: The beloved bash is back for its 23rd iteration, this time with a Venetian Carnival theme. Costumes encouraged! Starting at $20, get tickets here.

Wilby / Tamara Kramar / Sophie Kyle Collins @ Pete’s Candy Store, 9 p.m.: Live music hosted by Tealeaf Collective. $12.51, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

Family Fun Fiesta @ La Contenta, 12 p.m.: Bring the kids, bring your appetite, and get ready for an afternoon full of smiles, food, games, and even a clown. Reserve a table here.

Ice Cream Cocktail Mixology Class @ Tipsy Scoop, 2 p.m.: Hate choosing between dessert and cocktails? Don’t! Learn to make boozy ice cream cocktails and sample other treats. 21+ only. $65, get tickets here.

Echo Reset @ Idle Mind Tavern, 8 p.m.: Dance deep into the night with Latin tech and tech house from DJs Napster and Don Vic. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19

1-Day Sports Camp @ Mount Carmel Church, 8 a.m.: Help your kid excel at sports like soccer, basketball, and more while having fun during a day-long mini-camp hosted by All-In Sports Academy. Ages 6-12. $75, register here.

One-Day Dropoff Camp @ Play Kids Brooklyn, 9 a.m.: Single-day camp is in! For your littler ones, they can enjoy a day of arts and crafts, open play, outdoor fun and more. Ages 4-8. $150, register here.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Have ideas on how to make the branch a better place? Want to support the branch through advocacy and fundraising? Help plan and support upcoming events and share ideas while meeting neighbors. Free, RSVP here.

Casa Blossom Book Club @ Mya Coffee, Bakery, and Wine Bar, 7 p.m.: Join a cozy gathering of moms and caregivers to discuss Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

Teen Time: New Year Party @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13+ can celebrate the start of a new year with pizza, snacks, soda, and crafts like zines, clay figurines, magnets, or vision boards. Free, no RSVP needed.