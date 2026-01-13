A new tenant has quickly taken over the space previously occupied by Cecily, which closed this past November.
We don’t have many details, but a sign on the door says that Peek In Cafe (80 Franklin St.) should be opening soon. The sign promises “desserts, brunch, and dinner.” They are also applying for a liquor license.
Peek In’s Instagram account remains empty, and an LLC search did not yield any promising leads. However, Peek In posted several job listings on a Korean-language job site, perhaps indicating the cuisine to come.
Confusingly, an establishment with a nearly identical name is also opening soon in Greenpoint. The team behind Cozy Royale and The Meat Hook are opening Peek Inn, a bar in the former Fin Du Monde space.
It’s Radio Bakery/Radio Star all over again!
Good scoop. My friend lives right around the corner. Ironically she lived within a block of the three walk on coals restaurants ie the place with the tacos lines down the block, Ma Tante and Cecily.
Leave a comment