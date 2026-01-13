A new tenant has quickly taken over the space previously occupied by Cecily, which closed this past November.

We don’t have many details, but a sign on the door says that Peek In Cafe (80 Franklin St.) should be opening soon. The sign promises “desserts, brunch, and dinner.” They are also applying for a liquor license.

Peek In’s Instagram account remains empty, and an LLC search did not yield any promising leads. However, Peek In posted several job listings on a Korean-language job site, perhaps indicating the cuisine to come.

Confusingly, an establishment with a nearly identical name is also opening soon in Greenpoint. The team behind Cozy Royale and The Meat Hook are opening Peek Inn, a bar in the former Fin Du Monde space.

It’s Radio Bakery/Radio Star all over again!