The Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 N. 6th Street) has a new owner.

While the venue recently cited a lease termination as the reason for closure, Crain’s New York Business now reveals additional details.

“In a transaction not widely known at the time, prolific Williamsburg developer Michael Weitzman in December snapped up the 10,000-square-foot structure at 66 N. Sixth St. for $14 million, according to a deed that appeared in the city register Friday,” the outlet reports.

The deal between Weitzman, the CEO of Double U Development, and previous owners Asana Partners had been in the works since September.

The Weitzman name might sound familiar to frequent Greenpointers readers. Double U Development owns several local properties, including a Kent Street apartment building. In 2024, tenants told us that the management company had put their safety at risk during construction and neglected basic maintenance concerns.

Double U also recently purchased the landmarked Polonaise Terrace and is developing it into a 35 unit mixed-use building.

What’s next for the space remains unclear, but we will keep you posted when we learn more!