Now that McGuinness Boulevard is done and dusted, it’s time to turn your attention to a possible new project that could hugely impact the Greenpoint community.

Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 is hosting a hearing on Monitor Point on Tuesday, January 20, starting at 6 pm. The evening will take place at the Polish & Slavic Center (176 Java St.)

Rendering by Gotham Organization.

You might already be aware of what Monitor Point could entail, but we’ll give you a refresher just in case: developers plan to construct two new massive residential towers on the Bushwick Inlet, leasing the land from the MTA.

Some local residents fear that more high-rise housing will drive up rents and damage the inlet’s ecosystem. The project’s supporters say that the housing, some of it permanently affordable, is needed to keep up with the high demand (the developer, Gotham Organization, recently shared that they increased the amount of affordable units to 40%).

Crucially, the project also consists of the long-awaited Greenpoint Monitor Museum, as well as the development of additional open space on the inlet, both of which Gotham would also develop.

The public hearing is just one step necessitated by the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process. Gotham’s application has been reviewed by the City Planning Commission. After that, it will be subject to several hearings and reviews by key players, including the Brooklyn Borough President, the City Council, and, finally, the Mayor.

Regardless of which side you take (or even if you’re still on the fence!), you can sign up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. Sign-ups will cut off at 6:15, so get there on time.