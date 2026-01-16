Local attorney Andrew Bodiford has announced his campaign for New York State Assembly District 50, containing Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Bodiford has his own legal practice and “has been involved in economic-justice advocacy for more than a decade, including Occupy Wall Street and tenant advocacy across New York City,” according to a press release.

His top priorities include affordable housing and protecting small businesses.

This marks Bodiford’s second attempt at the assemblymember position. He faced off against incumbent Emily Gallagher and Anathea Simpkins during the 2024 Democratic primary. Gallagher emerged victorious with 75% of the vote, Simpkins won 20.9%, with Bodiford earning 3.7%.

Gallgher was first elected in 2020, bringing an end to Joe Lentol’s decades-long reign. She also previously fended off primary challenger Paddy O’Sullivan in 2022.

Primary election day takes place June 23.