One of Greenpoint’s most hotly anticipated restaurants, Border Town, has officially opened for business!

Greenpoint locals Jorge Aguilar and Amanda Rosa run the cult-favorite taco pop-up and first announced a permanent storefront in March 2025. They joined forces with Ben Turley, another Greenpoint local who was previously involved with The Meat Hook and Cozy Royale.

The new Border Town space takes over half of the former Busy Bee Food Exchange (189 Nassau Ave.); the other half is occupied by cannabis dispensary Chrome Flwrs.

Prior to the new location, the team had been turning out their homemade tortilla creations out of The Screen Door (145 Driggs Ave.) and other locations around Brooklyn. Fans flocked to try Border Town’s tacos de guisado and breakfast burritos (the secret to their tortillas—real Sonoran wheat flour and pork lard!)

Tacos de guisado from Border Town. Image via @bordertownbk/Instagram

“This space was essentially built out from scratch. It was a total white box. The bar did not exist. The counter did not exist. The bathroom did not exist. Everything was built from the ground up,” Rosa told Greenpointers of Border Town’s journey to finally open.

The team is starting with evening service first, before expanding their daytime hours, giving fans an opportunity to first try a different side of Border Town’s offerings (they don’t have gas yet; the team plans to expand the menu and hours soon.)

A preliminary menu includes guacamole, an ensalada verde, a gringa taco made with fried oyster mushrooms, as well as other taco options. One standout dish is the frijoles con veneno, consisting of their famous refried beans with carne con chile served on either a flour tortilla or corn tostada.

Patrick Bradley leads Border Town’s bar program, which currently emphasizes mezcal and tequila, with other seasonal and harder-to-find options on the horizon. There will also be wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.

“We are trying to absolutely come into the neighborhood and be neighborhood-friendly,” Rosa emphasized. “This is for our community, so we want to make sure that there’s no imposition to them coming in.”

Border Town’s initial hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 pm, Friday from 5 pm to midnight, Saturday from 3 pm to midnight, and Sunday from 3-9 pm. The dinner menu starts at five and lasts until ten.

Walks-ins only; no reservations.