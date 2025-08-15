Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

There’s something a bit incongruous about the sunny skies in comparison to the gloomy mood of the neighborhood, in light of so many local staples closing this summer (not to mention, a local Staples did actually close this summer).

World of Flowers will close after more than 30 years in business. Ovenly suddenly closed this week, without much prior notice, as did JSS Manhattan Fruit. Speaking of sudden changes, Hungry Burrito recently rebranded as a new location of the Lower East Side restaurant La Contenta.

We’ll also miss seeing the Wythe Diner, but we take heart in learning that it has found a new home at Steiner Studios.

For some much-needed good news, the Leonard Library finally reopened!

If you’re looking for a family-run spot to lend your support, stop by the new Chifa restaurant Johnny’s, serving up a blend of Chinese and Peruvian cuisine. Malavita is taking over the former Baoburg space, and Kub Kao just opened where Sama Street used to be.

Everyone’s favorite arts and office supplies store, P&P Shipping, has a discount for Greenpointers readers!

We’ve got your guide to weekday and weekend activities.

A new documentary sheds light on how tenants are fighting back against slumlords in New York City.

For the eco-conscious among us, sign up to be a tree steward and protect the hundreds of new trees recently planted in Greenpoint. Sane Energy Project hosted a meeting alongside Assemblymember Emily Gallagher to educate locals on the fight to stop two proposed pipelines in New York state.

And whatever local issue matters most to you, make sure you make your voice heard and respond to this Community District survey, to help our local community board prioritize which issues to handle.

In and around North Brooklyn

Locals held a vigil last Friday in memory of a pedestrian killed on Morgan Avenue.

Greenpoint is getting more towers and more “affordable” housing (what affordable means here remains to be seen).

A beloved Bushwick pop-up is opening a Williamsburg restaurant next year.