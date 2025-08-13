No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Teen Tech Time @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can hang with friends and play video games. Information here.

Five-Year Anniversary Block Party @ Edy’s Grocer, 6 p.m.: Information here.

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Help plan and support upcoming events and share ideas on improving the branch. RSVP is optional, but helpful for planning. Register here.

Learn to Grow Mushrooms @ 67 West St, 7 p.m.: $161.90, register here.

Herman Melville Presents: A Comedy Show @ Word, 8 p.m.: $10, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Friday Kids Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Screening Dog Man (2025), rated PG with a runtime of 93 minutes. Information here.

Recess on the Roof @ Superior Ingredients, 5 p.m.: A 21+ after-work, end-of-week hangout to kick off the weekend with music, drinks, and city skyline views. $12.51, get tickets here.

Bumpa 2 Bumpa: A Night of Endless Riddims @ Kokomo, 11 p.m.: 21+, $23.18, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

House Plant Workshop: Plant Swap! @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Bring your propagated cuttings or extra plants and trade with fellow green-thumbed neighbors led by owner and lead interior plant designer at Earthborn Design, Rachael Smith. Information here.

Write Wing @ Ringolevio, 10:30 a.m.: A freewheeling, low-stakes group for independent writing, chatting, sharing resources, motivation, feedback (if desired), and idea exchanging. RSVP here.

Free Community Public Paddling @ Manhattan Avenue Street End Park, 12 p.m.: Family-friendly canoe trips on Newtown Creek. Register here.

Wandering Shucksters Pop-up @ Thief, 2 p.m.: For purchase until sold out. Information here.

Five Years & Free Ice Cream @ Edith’s, 3 p.m.: Cones, dips, sprinkles, and more from Mister Softee while supplies last. Information here.

16th Birthday Party @ Keg & Lantern, 5 p.m.: Happy hour all day, live music, and raffle prizes. Information here.

Disco Night @ the Polish Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: Volume 19! $25, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Small Business Sunday @ Blonde Roast Hair Salon, 10:30 a.m.: Flash tattoos, blowouts, and tooth gems, oh my! (And a lot of other things from local businesses and beauty professionals!) Information here.

Ditch the Apps @ Goldie’s, 5 p.m.: An inclusive, thoughtful dating event catering to ages 35-45. $15, sign up here.

Sweat & Social Sunset Rooftop Yoga @ Williamsburg Green Rooftop, 6 p.m.: $38.12, register here.

Emperador Runway Collection Launch @ 10 Hope St., 6 p.m.: By designers SHACRA and Bryan Bonilla. $60.54, get tickets and RSVP here.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Summer Kids Garden Club @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Ages 5-10. Information here.

Teen Time: Music and Reading @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: For teens 13+.

Recharge – Somatic Movement + Reiki + Sound @ SAMADHI, 7 p.m.: Blending movement, energy healing, and a sound bath to release tension and increase relaxation. $71.21, sign up here.

Wax Wing Productions Immersive Trilogy Series: Vol. II @ Dead Letter No. 9, 7:30 p.m.: Three directors create three distinct, off-the-cuff shows in just three hours. $33, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Olive Oil & Tinned Fish Tasting @ Falu House, 6 p.m.: Enjoy a tinned fish happy hour paired with natural wine followed by an olive oil tasting, education sesh with Beatrice from Bea Olive Oil, and raffle. $17.85, get tickets here.