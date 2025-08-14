It’s another beautiful summer weekend in Greenpoint! Need a way to spend it? Get a tooth gem, catch a movie with your little one, enjoy free ice cream, and so much more.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

FRIDAY KIDS MOVIE

While the idea of a man and dog being fused together sounds like an A24-caliber horror, it doesn’t have to be! See a kid-friendly version of the concept when Greenpoint Library hosts their weekly after-school movie and screening of Dog Man, the Captain Underpants spinoff released earlier this year starring the voices of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and more. The PG film tells the story of a police dog and his human who are saved via the aforementioned dog-man-fusion procedure following an injury, and then are tasked with stopping a local cat from a villainous crime spree. Juicy! The 93-minute movie kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

RECESS ON THE ROOF

This certainly has been a week! Unpack it and unwind with an after-work hangout to put your 9-5 behind you and welcome the weekend with music, drinks, and NYC skyline views at Superior Ingredients starting at 5 p.m.

Get tickets for $12.51 here.

ART SOCIAL

Get artsy for free at Crystal Lake with Brooklyn Hearts Club starting at 6:30 p.m. The theme of this week is speed portraits, where attendees will be able to draw and be drawn by others in a fun, judgement-free, and timed environment. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring anything you think you may need, and all levels are welcome, from beginners to Basquiats.

RSVP for free here.

DAYBREAKER SAUNA RAVE

In case you haven’t been sweaty enough as of late, now you can pay for it! Get half naked to feel fully alive with a guided sauna journey alternating with cold plunge and followed by a dance party at the new Othership space (25 Kent Ave.) starting at 8 p.m. Swimsuits are encouraged!

Get last-call tickets for $84 here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

PLANT SWAP

Growing tired of your current plants and want to take some other varieties for a spin? Have propagated cuttings burning a hole in your pocket? Greenpoint Library is hosting a house plant swap at 10:30 a.m. Led by Earthborn Design’s owner and lead interior plant designer Rachael Smith, this is an opportunity to connect and trade with fellow green-thumbed neighbors. Information here.

COMMUNITY PUBLIC PADDLING

Get up close and personal with Newtown Creek during a family-friendly canoe trip and public paddling session hosted by the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse at 12 p.m. Kicking off at Manhattan Avenue Street End Park, trips are approximately 20-30 minutes long and a great opportunity to learn more about Greenpoint’s environmental history and see the neighborhood from a different POV. No experience is required.

Sign up for free here.

FIVE YEARS & FREE ICE CREAM

So many local favorites are celebrating birthdays this month! How rare. Say cheers to five years and scream for ice cream at Edith’s starting at 3 p.m. until supplies run out. Mister Softee will be on site with free cones, dips, sprinkles, and more to mark the occasion. Also, they’ll be dropping new merch.

16TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

Keg & Lantern is old enough to get a learner’s permit! Join the local watering hole in celebrating 16 years with a day-long party featuring happy hour specials, live music, and raffle prizes.

SKATE JAWN 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

It’s a weekend of birthdays. Skating magazine Skate Jawn is also toasting to 15 years and celebrating with a jam at Under the K Bridge Park starting at 4 p.m. There will be food from Super Burrito and more, live music and DJ sets, prizes, and, of course, surprise obstacles.

SUMMER GALLERY EVENT

Enjoy a free celebration of self-expression at BOND Hardware at 6 p.m. The event will feature fashion (both shoppable and on display), art, available piercings, tooth gems, tattoos, and more.

RSVP for free here.

PSC DISCO NIGHT

The Polish and Slavic Center is keeping disco very much alive. Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy their 19th Disco Night with a Burning Dancefloor theme and tunes played by DJ Wojtek. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Get tickets starting at $25 here or $30 at the door.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

SMALL BUSINESS SUNDAY

Flash tattoos, blowouts, and tooth gems, oh my! (And a lot of other things from local businesses and beauty professionals!) Visit Blonde Roast salon starting at 10:30 a.m. for a day of supporting small artists and aestheticians. There will also be waxing, permanent jewelry, spray tans, and a vintage clothing pop-up.

DITCH THE APPS

Don’t let an algorithm determine your chances of finding love. Ditch the Apps is an NYC-based dating event focused on making meaningful connections in a relaxed, thoughtful atmosphere. Starting at 5 p.m. at Goldie’s, attendees will meet and mingle with five fellow singles in a “limited-meddling” session. This event in particular is catered towards those aged 35-45 and interested in a heterosexual relationship.

Sign up for $15 here.

ROOFTOP YOGA

Good news — opportunities to sweat just don’t stop coming! (In case you were worried.) Sweat & Social Wellness Club is hosting a rooftop yoga sesh at sunset(-ish) surrounded by iconic skyline views starting at 6 p.m. at Williamsburg Green Rooftop. An all-levels yoga class will kick things off, then the evening will be followed by mingling, snacks, drinks, and freebies. Mats and towels will be provided (to keep), and there will also be vitamin B12 shots, brewed ice tea, beauty products, protein bars, and more.

Register for $38.12 here.