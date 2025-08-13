A beloved local staple is ready for its close-up!

Last week, we reported that the sale had recently closed on the 225 Wythe Avenue lot for a casual $12.5 million. The lot was home to the Wythe Diner (which operated from the late ’60s to late ’80s), and the iconic 1950s-era structure later housed Relish, La Esquina, and brand pop-ups like Chanel, while also being featured in numerous commercials, movies, and TV shows.

And that taste of fame seems to have bitten the structure with the acting bug, since it’s now been confirmed that the Wythe Diner building will be moved, intact, to Steiner Studios to be used in more television and film. Steiner Studios is located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and has been a filming location for Joker, The Wolf of Wall Street, And Just Like That (RIP!), Pose, the Gossip Girl reboot, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Girls, Power, and much more.

Doug Steiner, chairman of the studio, welcomes the arrival of the diner (which should be transported over the coming weeks) due to its history with his residential projects. He told The New York Times, “That diner was one of the few places we would go to have lunch in the early days.”

And for the existing lot? Housing and retail plans to the tune of a 24,600-square-foot building, including 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 28 apartments.