While we’re still in the throes of summer, it’s not too soon to think about back-to-school shopping. Even if you’re not attending yourself or sending off a little one come September, picking up fancy new pens, notebooks, planners, and arts & crafts supplies does wonders to get you organized and mentally refreshed for any upcoming fall projects. Staples closed back in May, and you can do better than Amazon. Why not do your shopping in-person, at a neighborhood mom & pop retailer, one with no lines and a friendly clerk to assist you?

Why, we know just the place!

P&P Shipping, Stationers and Art Supply, located at 746 Manhattan Ave., is your one-stop shop for shipping, printing, and copying, art and school supplies, picture frames, stationery, passport photos, and more. P&P has been open for 14 years, and owner Sujit Kumar has worked in shipping in Greenpoint for over 25 years, so he’s well-attuned to customer needs—and the 5-star reviews back it up.

Customers make a real connection when they shop local at P&P. Sujit Kumar, at your service.

From now through September 12, mention Greenpointers and get 10% off!

Kumar has the shop well-stocked with all your back-to-school staples, plus best-sellers like Moleskine and Leuchtturm journals, and pens by favorite brands like Micron, Le Pen, and LAMY.

Need a new water bottle for your kid? Can’t resist a Bestie Bottle.

When it comes to shipping, P&P supports UPS, Fed Ex, and DHL, and provides all the packaging and labeling supplies you need—about 100 different box sizes, packing peanuts, bubble wrap, packing tape. Ever feel totally overwhelmed at the post office? At P&P, Kumar will assist you every step of the way.

You can also print, scan, fax, make copies, and get your passport photos taken care of —all those now seemingly hard-to-source analog services, made accessible.

If you’re feeling creative, P&P doubles as a fine art store, stocked with canvases, Arches premium art papers, acrylic paints, markers, colored pencils, and more to get you started. You’ll also find work by local artists Thomas McKean and Marion Decroocq featured in the store.

Kumar aspires for P&P to become a hub for creative inspiration and connection. And it’s already well on its way: for the past couple years, P&P has hosted an artist mixer upstairs, where local artists could display their work and mingle. Kumar’s hoping to make it a yearly tradition. “It’s our goal to support local artists and let them meet each other,” he says.

Kumar is also proud to collaborate with small businesses in the neighborhood and keep the local community thriving as they support each other. (Look for P&P as one of the local participants in the twice-yearly Greenpoint Shop Small Crawl.) The classic P&P tote logo was printed by Pete’s Print Shop, just a couple blocks away:

You’ll also see Nura’s latest menus were printed using P&P paper:

Stop by P&P, chat with Sujit, and don’t forget to mention Greenpointers for 10% off!

Sponsored by P&P Shipping (746 Manhattan Ave.) your local one-stop shop for shipping, printing, office, and art supplies. P&P is open Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at pandpshipping.com and on Instagram.