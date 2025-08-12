Look, Greenpointers, I don’t like doing this to you any more than you like to read it, but we have to hit you with two closure stories today (Ovenly just announced a closure out of the blue).

Beloved plant purveyor World of Flowers (971 Manhattan Ave.) will close after 32 years in Greenpoint.

The store will close at the end of August, sadly joining other local businesses targeting an end-of-the-month closure date—Fin Du Monde and Marianella Market.

While many of these recent closures were prompted by untenable rent increases, we’re grateful that it’s not the culprit behind the World of Flowers closure. Word on the street is that the business owns the builder, and the owner has decided to retire.

The store is also currently running a 50% discount, so stop in to say goodbye and pick up bouquets, gifts, and more.

Many customers paid their respects in the comment section of @northbrooklynbiz on Instagram, who shared the story last week.