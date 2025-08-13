At a time when rampant local business closures have devastated the community, we’re here to bring you some positivity for once.

The Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.) reopened on August 5, after renovations required the branch to close for more than two years. The library installed a new roof, a new HVAC system, and restored the historic ceiling, a project totaling $4.8 million. The city’s Department of Design and Construction completed the repairs.

Plenty of families stopped by to check out the revamped space, alongside Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and City Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez. Gallagher’s office provided funding for library programming and Gutiérrez’s office provided funding for the renovation project, along with Mayor Eric Adams and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

All photos by Gregg Richards











“Leonard Library is a cherished part of our community’s fabric, and its revitalization is a powerful reminder of what public investment in neighborhood institutions can do. I am also proud to be championing the next phase of improvements, long-overdue accessibility upgrades that will ensure every neighbor—regardless of ability—can access and enjoy this space. I’m committed to seeing this work through, and to making sure Leonard Library continues to serve Williamsburg for generations to come,” said Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez.

“I’m thrilled that this library is re-opening and has been updated to better serve our constituents. Public libraries are some of my favorite public institutions. Whether you need a book, a meeting space, or a free way to access the internet, the library is there to serve you. This investment to update our beloved library is an example of what can happen when government works to improve public goods for people,” said Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

Opened in 1908, “Leonard Library is one of BPL’s original Carnegie branches and is the iconic library visited by Francie in Betty Smith’s beloved book, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” the branch’s website reads. The library planted a tree outside in Smith’s honor in 2008