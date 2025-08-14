Greenpoint residents rejoiced a few years ago when New York state officials ruled against National Grid’s bid to construct two new fracked gas pipelines connecting to our local energy facility, but the fight for a sustainable future is far from over.

Tonight, August 14, Sane Energy Project is hosting a meeting with Assemblymember Emily Gallagher to call attention to another potential pipeline and get locals involved in the fight to stop it. Governor Kathy Hochul is currently considering a proposal to allow Williams Companies to construct two new pipelines in the state, which state officials previously rejected but is now being revived again with the Trump administration’s approval.

The meeting will educate locals on how this fight connects to the struggles in our own backyard and encourage them to take action. Sane Energy Project will also premiere two new campaign films at tonight’s meeting.

“This is more than a screening; it’s a call to action,” an event listing reads. “Come learn what’s at stake, how these issues impact Greenpoint and beyond, and what we can do right now to stop utility greed, shut down polluting infrastructure, and build the just energy future we deserve.”

The event leads up to a planned action on Friday, where Sane Energy will deliver 10,000 new public comments to Hochul’s Midtown Manhattan office.

The meeting is taking place at Gallagher’s office (61 Greenpoint Ave., #213) from 6 to 8 pm. Seating for in-person attendance is capped at 30, but you can join virtually as well.