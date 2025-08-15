Make your voice heard and help shape the future of Greenpoint! NYC Planning has just released a survey on Community District Needs for the 2027 fiscal year and it’s open to the public until October.

This survey will help influence the community board and decision makers on local priorities in the neighborhood, particularly when it comes to capital planning and budgeting.

Source: FY26, FY25, and FY24 CD Needs and Budget Requests

The survey will ask your top three most pressing issues for the district (Greenpoint is Brooklyn district 01, for the record) among options like health care services, affordable housing, schools, transit, quality of life issues, trash removal, and many more. After, you’ll be asked to select your most important issue in different policy areas, including healthcare and human services; youth, education, and child welfare; public safety and emergency services; core infrastructure, city services, and resiliency; housing, economic development, and land use; transportation and mobility; and parks, cultural, and other community facilities. You will also be able to include an explanation for each choice.

The prior statement for the district identified affordable housing, infrastructure resiliency, and parks and open space as the most pressing topics for the 2026 fiscal year.

More information about our district can be found here.