There’s a new Thai restaurant named Kub Kao at Greenpoint’s 988 Manhattan Avenue, the former home of Sama Street, which closed this past March.

Sama Street opened in 2019 with innovative Asian-inspired cocktails and small plates like chaat masala fries, beef tartare with Thai chili sauce, and skewers.

Now, only four months later, Kub Kao has taken over Sama Street’s address with a menu of classic Thai soups, salads, noodles, rice, and curry from a pair of restaurateurs who have been working in the industry for over 25 years.

Kub Kao’s pla gong salad. Photo: Kub Kao

Kub Kao’s co-owner Amy told Greenpointers that she previously owned a Thai restaurant in Long Island that closed during the pandemic. After searching for over three years for a new space for a restaurant, she found Greenpoint’s Manhattan Avenue.

Amy is still working on Kub Kao’s dining room decor and looking for help with the restaurant. Because of this, the newcomer is currently serving a slightly limited menu. Amy said about 80% of the dishes are available right now.

One of Kub Kao’s enticing Thai appetizers. Photo: Kub Kao

Kub Kao’s three chefs, Chef Nae, Chef PJ, and Chef La Boum, created a fairly large menu. It starts with appetizers like edamame, spring rolls, dumplings, shrimp wontons, and fried calamari. There are several soups and salads like tom yum shrimp soup and a papaya salad with peanut, carrot, string beans, tomato, and chilis.

The entree section kicks off with classic pad Thai and pad see ew alongside other noodle dishes. Next up is a section of different fried rice options and several curries including red, green, massaman, duck, and shrimp curries, followed by sautéed vegetable dishes.

A shrimp dish at Kub Kao in Greenpoint. Photo: Kub Kao

Kub Kao is still waiting for its liquor license. In the meantime, the drink menu offers Thai iced tea, Thai iced coffee, juice and soda.

Kub Kao is open everyday from noon to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.