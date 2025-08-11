It appears that the restaurant La Contenta is taking over Hungry Burrito’s 1079 Manhattan Avenue location.

The Mexican restaurant, with an original location on the Lower East Side, hosted a soft opening last week. The restaurant serves Mexican staples like tacos, nachos, and enchiladas as well as cocktails.

Hungry Burrito, part of a small local chain, first opened in 2022. As far as we could tell, Hungry Burrito did not make a formal announcement about closing, though Google lists them as “permanently closed.” The spot is also sometimes known as House of Margaritas (we could never quite figure out what was going on with that).

The Hungry Burrito Instagram has now been rebranded as La Contenta Greenpoint, which shared the announcement just hours before a planned soft opening on Thursday, August 7. We followed up on Instagram to try to get more details, but did not receive a response.

The La Contenta Greenpoint website and Instagram provide limited details about what diners can expect, though it likely won’t stray to far from the restaurant’s original location.