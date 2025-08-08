Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Sadly, Franklin Corner Cafe closed on Monday—head to eBay to get your paws on that signed David Lynch photo. Fin Du Monde and Marianella Market also announced closures.

Avant Gardner, the parent company behind Brooklyn Mirage, filed for bankruptcy and confirmed what everyone already speculated—the music venue will not reopen this year.

Also confirming what everyone probably already knew (well, feared, at least)—the MTA’s G train signal modernization project is significantly delayed. After a prolonged legal battle, work crews started removing protections on the Bedford Avenue bike lane.

The sale of the Wythe Avenue diner lot was recently finalized. But don’t worry, the diner itself is moving to a new home.

We’ve got your handy guides to both the week and weekend ahead.

Case in point: join Gallery BQE tomorrow for a walking tour of their new exhibit. And keep on walking to The Java Project, to see Keith Sirchio’s photographic time capsule of the McCarren Park pool in 2002.

Mikado, a local sushi chain, will take over the former Citroën space.

A truck driver fatally struck a pedestrian on Morgan Avenue.

In around North Brooklyn

Leonard Library finally reopened after two years of renovations. Take a look at Monday’s reopening celebration.

A look at the new Southern-inspired spot, Rose Marie.