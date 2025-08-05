It’s the Fyre Fest of music venues.

Avant Gardner, the parent company behind Brooklyn Mirage, has officially filed for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg first reported that “AGDP Holding, the parent company of Avant Gardner LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware with around $155.3 million in funded debt obligations, according to court filings.”

Avant Gardner shared the news on Instagram, telling fans that Brooklyn Mirage would not be able to open for the 2025 season.

It’s the latest obstacle in the long road to get Brooklyn Mirage back up and running. The venue announced a May 1 reopening date, but failed a city permitting inspection and canceled just hours before showtime. Construction issues continued to delay the reopening.

Avant Gardner fired CEO Josh Wyatt in May, after only a few months on the job. Prior to the reopening, Wyatt had boasted to BK MAG that the venue would be “100% open” by May 1; Brooklyn Mirage even led a social media campaign emphasizing the venue’s readiness and poking fun at those who doubted them (egg, meet face!). Those videos appear to have been scrubbed from social media. Avant Gardner’s new CEO Gary Richards (DJ name Destructo) was overheard discussing the company’s financial woes at a Manhattan restaurant in July, leading to speculation that a bankruptcy was imminent.

Though the venue rescheduled a few performances, it largely remained mum on its future plans, provoking ire from fans who felt misled by the lack of transparency.