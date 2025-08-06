Hope you like G train shuttles on weekends!

A report from an independent engineering consulting firm shared with MTA higher-ups concluded that several projects, including the ongoing G train signal project, are currently very behind schedule.

The project, which is typically described on platform signage as “modernizing signals,” aims to improve communication through 5G implementation for communications-based train control (frequently shortened to CBTC, which refers to the signaling). Work on CBTC prompted a summer-long G train shutdown last year, and current weekend and night shutdowns through mid-August.

The reported noted that “the contractor for [the G line] project has advanced its design of the CBTC Centric system, is progressing track construction work on schedule, and recently met the FCC deadline to demonstrate the use of the 5G frequency.”

However, it also cited delays in signal block designs from the contractor, equipping cars with 5G, providing seamless interfaces, and integrating the Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) subsystem with 5G—three of which require third-party contracts.

“It’s like having a cell phone from the year 2000. We all know that we can’t use that anymore. So we’re upgrading all of the technology over time, but we made sure that we’re getting it first on the G train,” MTA’s President of Construction and Development, Jamie Torres-Springer, said about getting the line’s new cars up to speed (pun semi-intended) with the new internet rather than equipped with 4G.

According to the analysis, the project is now reported to be two years behind schedule and forecast for a July 2029 completion date.

The $368 million contract for the signal upgrades was awarded to Crosstown Partners, a joint venture of Thales and TC Electric (TCE), in 2023. The budget is currently at $624 million and consultants estimate it will reach $715 million at completion.