Marianella Market (83 West St.) announced that it would officially close by the end of the month, likely mid-August.

The beauty brand’s brick-and-mortar location opened in Greenpoint in 2021. The store sells the brand’s proprietary skincare line (Jaboneria Marienella), as well as other home goods, candles, and bath and body products.

Mother-son duo Marianella Febres-Cordero and David Foote founded the brand together. Marianella moved from Caracas to Dallas in 2006 and worked on soapmaking in her spare time. She would frequently send them to David in New York City, who then shared them with his friends. David, an artist by trade, encouraged his mom to turn her skills into a business, and Jaboneria Marianella was born (Marianella handles the products, David handles the packaging and branding).

The decision to close is a bittersweet one, as the brand was picked up by Bloomingdale’s Beautyspace, leaving less time to focus on the store, the team told Greenpointers.

The store is offering a 60% discount from now until it closes. While the storefront is closing, the brand is not. Fans can still purchase their favorite products at Marienella’s website and Bloomingdale’s.