THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Two storytelling sessions for infants and caregivers. Information here.

English Class @ Greenpoint Library, 2 p.m.: ESOL classes for beginners learning English to improve and practice with other adults. Free and first come, first served until the classroom hits capacity. Information here.

Sixpoint Art Show @ McCarren Parkhouse, 6 p.m.: A night of art, music, and beer. See finalists and vote for your favorites, interact with pieces, and enjoy live music.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Other Half x Mister Softee Ice Cream Truck Drop @ Domino Park, 3 p.m.: Other Half Brewing is collaborating with Mister Softee on brand-new quintessentially summer beers. To celebrate the launch, they’re giving out soft serve and topping it with 2 oz of Vanilla Stout or Strawberry Yuzu Sour.

ECCA – A Vocal Improvisation Trio with Malinda @ PinkFROG Cafe, 6:30 p.m.: Explore the magic of spontaneous group singing with improvised a cappella songs that follow natural musical flow. $23.18, get tickets here.

Middle Ground: (Im)possible Kitchen @ Sunview Lunchonette, 6:30 p.m.: A unique workshop exploring stories of exclusion, identity, and togetherness through food as people with different eating restrictions try to make a meal together that respects everyone’s needs and limitations. Free, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Sustainable Sewing: Easy Pajama Pants @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Learn hand- and machine-sewing techniques as you make fun, cozy pajama pants. Supplies provided, and you are welcome to bring any fabric that you would like to use. Free and open to all skill levels. Information here.

Buddy’s Coffee Pop-up @ Edy’s Grocer, all day: Two Puerto Rican x Lebanese specialty collab coffee drinks and a dessert available until they sell out.

Outside:IN Show Gallery Opening @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 3 p.m.: A showcase celebrating artists who have collectively reimagined the underpass of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. The exhibition begins under the overpass of the BQE at Metropolitan and Meeker and continues into the BAH Gallery at Brooklyn Art Haus. All artworks are for sale on the walls at Brooklyn Art Haus. Free, register here.

Open Mic Night with an in-house band @ PinkFROG Cafe, 6:30 p.m.: $26.38, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Filipino Food Pop-up with NatNatz @ Easy Lover, 1 p.m.: Until sold out.

Oyster Club NYC Picnic @ McCarren Park, 2 p.m.: An afternoon of oysters and chatting with other climate-conscious folks in the sunshine. $12.51, sign up here.

Whole Pig Butchery @ 101 Skillman Ave, 3 p.m.: Learn every step taken to get pasture raised pork to your table, from growing to cooking. The class will cover every cut on the animal, plus include house-made charcuterie and beer. $103.22, register here.

Xenoperspectives film series @ NOoSPHERE Arts, 7:30 p.m.: By donation, get tickets here.

MONDAY, AUGUST 11

Game On: Board Games for Kids @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Designed for kids ages 6-12. Free.

The Meet Cute bisexual speed dating @ Grace & Ruby’s, 7:30 p.m.: The event will begin with a short comedy set to break the ice, followed by a classic speed dating set up. $17.85, sign up here.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12

Fiber Arts & Sewing Circle @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: If sewing is not your specialty, you may still join and work on a fiber arts craft project of your choice (embroidery, needlepoint, knitting, etc). Free, information here.

Skill Share Series: Personal Finance Part 1 w/ North Brooklyn Mutual Aid @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Free, register here.

Sushi Making 101 @ Brooklyn Brewery, 6:30 p.m.: $64.80, get tickets here.

Greenpoint Backgammon Club @ Scrappleland, 6:30 p.m.: One drink plus food or two drink minimum (non-alcoholic options count). All skill levels are welcome, bring your own board. $10, register here.

Drink & Draw @ Rose’s R&R Bar, 9 p.m.: Supplies provided, flash tattoos by Skate Witch, and drink and food specials all night. Free, sign up here.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Toddler Time @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Singing songs, learning rhymes, and reading books for walking toddlers and their caregivers. Information here

Bagged Compost Pick-up @ 530 Kingsland Ave, 5 p.m.: NYC residents are eligible to take up to ten 40-pound bags of free Big Apple Compost made from food scraps and yard waste. Ticket and ID with a distinct address is required. Free, register here.

New York Philosophy Club @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: ​Discuss the night’s topic in three half-hour sessions, speaking with new groups each time. No previous experience required. Free, sign up here.