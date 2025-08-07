A truck fatally struck a man crossing Morgan Avenue yesterday morning.

On August 6, at about 7:58 am, police responded to a call about a vehicle collision near Morgan Avenue and Sharon Street, within the confines of the 90th precinct, an NYPD spokesperson told Greenpointers.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad found that a 56-year-old male operating a 2018 Freightliner truck was driving south on Morgan and collided with an unidentified adult male crossing Morgan from west to east, outside of the marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma, and EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene. The truck driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

It’s the third traffic fatality on Morgan Avenue in three years. Delivery driver Daniel Vidal was run over by a truck in 2022, and in 2023, a driver fatally struck cyclist Eugene Schroeder before fleeing the scene.

The surrounding area has also seen traffic fatalities in the past few years. A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian at Withers Street and Woodpoint Avenue in March, blocks away from where yesterday’s incident took place. In 2023, a hit-and-run drump truck driver killed 86-year-old Agustina Muniz at Kingsland Avenue and Richardson Street.