One of Franklin Street’s most recognizable storefronts, Franklin Corner Cafe (210 Franklin St) is closing its doors after 17 years in business. Owner Mohammed Talukdar confirmed the final day of service will be Monday, August 4. Until then, remaining items are being offered at up to 50% off.

As the northern tip of Greenpoint continues to get glossier with luxury builds and upscale shops, Franklin Corner Cafe didn’t budge – steadfastly selling jumbo sandwiches for less than $10 and cheap coffee without irony or Instagram lighting. Until just a few months ago, it even maintained a quiet corner with a dusty desktop computer, still offering the “web surfing and e-mail” advertised on its original awning.

Photo by Jesse Reed

It’s no surprise that the late, acclaimed filmmaker and artist David Lynch counted himself among Franklin Corner Cafe’s loyal fans. Known for his affinity for the surreal hidden in the everyday, Lynch was reportedly a regular during his time in New York — with a particular fondness for the cafe’s sandwiches. A signed photo of him, inscribed “To the Franklin Corner Boys,” still hangs above the cash register. According to Greenpoint lore, he even stopped by for a sandwich just a few months before his passing earlier this year.

The building was listed in March 2025 for $3,650,000 by brokerage firm IPRG

The reason for Franklin Corner Cafe’s closure likely comes as no surprise to those following recent local news: the landlord did not renew the lease. Back in March, the building was listed for sale by brokerage firm IPRG with an asking price of $3,650,000, advertising that “the 2nd-floor apartment, 1st-floor retail, and both garages will be delivered vacant.” By May, the property was officially under contract.

Franklin Corner Cafe joins a growing list of longtime Greenpoint fixtures that have recently shut down — from Pencil Factory to The Wild. As rents climb and development accelerates, the pressure on small longtime businesses is undeniable.

Franklin Corner Cafe wasn’t just a deli — it was a portal to a scrappier, slower version of Greenpoint that’s disappearing fast. For nearly two decades, it served sandwiches without pretense, kept its prices low, and never once tried to reinvent itself. In doing so, it became something rare: a place that simply was. Come Monday, the lights will go out and the signed Lynch photo will come down — but for those who knew it, Franklin Corner Cafe will always be a reminder that not everything needs to change.