A new sushi spot is coming to 931 Manhattan Avenue, taking over the space most recently used by French bistro Citroën.

Mikado is a small New York City sushi chain with locations in Brooklyn Heights, Union Square, Jamaica, Financial District, Lenox Hill, and Park Slope.

Mikado has not yet shared details about the new space on social media or its website; a banner and QR code on the door reads “coming soon.”

The restaurant joins a stretch of the neighborhood already replete with sushi options, with KanaHashi, Sakura 6, and U Omakase just a block or so away, as well as newcomer Knori.

Citroën fans can take heart that the restaurant’s team will soon open a new spot, The Sparrow, in Williamsburg.