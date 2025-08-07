Gallery BQE, a scrappy collection of artists displaying their work under (you guessed it!) the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, has a new show taking their art from the streets into the gallery.

‘Outside: IN’ features the work of 25 artists, both at the group’s usual spot near the Macri Triangle, as well as works at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave.) The show was made possible thanks to a grant from the Brooklyn Arts Council.

“While we await official approval from the city, the thrill of operating in this unofficial capacity adds an exhilarating layer to the experience. The uncertainty of our status fuels creativity and spontaneity, inviting artists to push boundaries and express themselves freely,” a press release reads in part. “This rebellious spirit is at the heart of Outside:IN making each piece a testament to both the art and the community that surrounds it.”

“Glyph” by Kalcium Fortified

The show kicks off with a walking tour this Saturday, August 9, at 3 pm. Meet at the intersection of Metropolitan and Meeker avenues (“sharp,” a Partiful invite stresses) to get a first-hand account of the works on display. The walk leads participants to Brooklyn Art Haus to see the “in” portion.

Local artist Kalcium Fortified started Gallery BQE a few years ago, inspired to display wheat-pasted works of art in the unconventional space, free from the bounds of traditional art world gatekeepers. Other artists quickly joined, and soon the ad-hoc gallery was born.

‘Outside: IN’ runs through September 27.