After five years, Greenpoint’s Fin du Monde (38 Driggs Ave.) is closing its doors. The last day of dinner service will be on Saturday, August 16.

Fin du Monde is a cozy neighborhood bistro known for French classics like beef Bourguignon, French onion soup, and an affordable oyster happy hour. Owners Mona Poor-Olschafskie and Christian Perkins opened the restaurant in December 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Mona Poor-Olschafskie and Christian Perkins, co-owners of Fin Du Monde. Photo: Fin Du Monde

“Our last day open will be a classic dinner service, but we will be running a special new menu the last two weeks that we are open. We’ll have several classic dishes from over the years, so it’s a great opportunity to enjoy them one last time,” Poor-Olschafskie told Greenpointers.

Poor-Olschafskie explained that she and Perkins are “proud” of what they built,” but “ready for a change.”

“While we have suffered similar hardships as many small businesses who have closed in recent years, we are glad that we have been able to remain open for this long,” she said.

Steak at Fin du Monde. Photo: Fin du Monde

The Fin du Monde owners ask that customers consider the restaurant for private events. “We have hosted many in the past, from baby showers to small wedding parties,” they said. The pair will also be hosting cooking classes soon.

Poor-Olschafskie noted that Fin du Monde’s space is listed for sale through broker James Monteleone at All Points Real Estate.

“If someone is looking to open a business of their own, they should reach out to him,” she said. “This is a wonderful neighborhood to start something in, and we have a very good lease.”