We’ve got a beautiful weekend in store for the neighborhood, with air quality expected to calm back down just in time. Celebrate with everything from a free acclaimed movie, sewing class, pop-ups, and beyond.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

OTHER HALF X MISTER SOFTEE COLLAB

Other Half Brewing is collaborating with Mister Softee on brand-new quintessentially summer beers. To celebrate the launch, they’re giving out soft serve and topping it with 2 oz of Vanilla Stout or Strawberry Yuzu Sour. Get your sample at 3 p.m. at Domino Park.

SUMMERSTARZ FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Credit: SummerStarz

Head to Transmitter Park for a free showing of Sing Sing, the 2023 Oscar-nominated film about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at maximum-security Sing Sing prison. Starring Colman Domingo and featuring real formerly incarcerated men who went through the program, the movie tells the story of a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows.

Get free tickets here.

VOCAL IMPROVISATION TRIO

Explore the magic of spontaneous group singing with improvised a cappella songs that follow natural musical flow at PinkFROG Cafe starting at 6:30 p.m. Featuring improvisation musicians Jeffrey Noordijk, Matt Goldstein, and Soraya Perry with special guest MALINDA, a Celtic folk singer.

Get $23.18 tickets here.

MIDDLE GROUND: (IM)POSSIBLE KITCHEN

Have religious dietary restrictions, food allergies, or just a passion for cooking? Stop by Sunview Luncheonette at 6:30 p.m. for a unique workshop exploring stories of exclusion, identity, and togetherness through food as people with different eating restrictions try to make a meal together that respects everyone’s needs and limitations.

Get free tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

GOOD MOVE SIGNATURE CLASS

Take a free fitness class in Domino Park as part of their summer series. At 10 a.m., a Good Move instructor will lead their signature class, integrating HIIT intervals, dance cardio, core conditioning, expressive movement, and stretch.

Register for free here.

SUSTAINABLE SEWING: EASY PAJAMA PANTS

Dream of cooler, comfier days and make your own pajama pants at Greenpoint Library to manifest the occasion. At 10:30 a.m., learn hand- and machine-sewing techniques as you make a pair of fun, cozy PJs. Supplies provided, and you are welcome to bring any fabric that you would like to use. Free and open to all skill levels.

BUDDY’S COFFEE POP-UP

Viral local sensation Buddy’s Coffee is popping up at neighborhood favorite Edy’s Grocer with an all-day collab featuring Puerto Rican and Lebanese specialty coffee drinks and a labneh mousse sundae. Available for purchase until they sell out.

THE LINEUP SLICE SHOP

Calling all pizza aficionados! Skip the dollar slice for a day and enjoy some of NYC’s most unique pizzas with unlimited slices by chefs from 63 Clinton, Rolo’s, Gage & Tollner, Coqodaq, and more at TALEA from 12 to 4 p.m. Get $40 tickets here.

PAINT WITH PUPS

Dogs and art go way back, from Andy Warhol’s “Portrait of Maurice” to the iconic “Dogs Playing Poker” to Picasso’s abstract single-line sketch of his Dachshund Lump. And now you can add your own best friend to these ranks. Le Doggie Cafe is hosting a Paint with Pups event where you can paint your dog, with your dog starting at 1 p.m. This dog-friendly two-hour painting session includes a glass of prosecco or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). The class will be led in English and Spanish.

Tickets are $28.52 and available here.

OUTSIDE:IN SHOW GALLERY OPENING

Appreciate some local and locally-inspired art during an art walk and show opening spanning the BQE at Metropolitan and Meeker to Brooklyn Art Haus at 3 p.m. All artworks are for sale on the walls at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Register for free here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

FILIPINO FOOD POP-UP

‘Tis the season for pop-ups and collabs! Starting at 1 p.m., chef NatNatz will be at Easy Lover serving chicken adobo sliders, a sisig hot dog, coconut shrimp po’ boy, and more. Available for purchase until they sell out.

OYSTER CLUB NYC PICNIC

Oyster Club is more than just a collective of bivalve lovers. It also is a chance for likeminded sustainability enthusiasts to come together and talk about climate consciousness, often marine related. Join the club for a picnic in McCarren Park at 2 p.m. There will be oysters available to eat and endless conversation.

Sign up for $12.51 here.

WHOLE PIG BUTCHERY

Learn the ins and outs of pork at 101 Skillman Avenue at 3 p.m. Led by The Meat Hook, you’ll be taught every step taken to get pasture-raised pork to your table, from growing to cooking. Plus, you’ll learn about different cuts of meat, from common to rare. House-made charcuterie and beer will also be available to enjoy.

Register for $103.22 here.

XENOPERSPECTIVE FILM SERIES

Interested in ecological consciousness? NOoSPHERE Arts has a film series for you! Starting at 7:30 p.m on the rooftop., narrative and experimental films will engage with otherness and perception, including nonhuman viewpoints. BYOB, food, and picnic blankets are beyond, but please, no lawn chairs. There will be seating for the first 30 attendees.

Get tickets by donation here.