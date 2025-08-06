The site that houses the iconic Wythe Avenue diner has officially sold for $12.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Owner Sandy Stillman was in contact to sell the lot (225 Wythe Ave.) last year, and city records show that the sale was just finalized last month.

A press release shared with the Post revealed that plans for the space include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 28 apartments.

“A report in early July by Crain’s New York detailed Williamsburg-based developer Yoel Schwimmer’s prospective plans to transform the site into a roughly 24,600-square-foot building,” the Post writes. “The new owner of the Wythe Avenue corner shares an address with Schwimmer’s OVV LLC, so it appears that Schwimmer’s plans are moving forward.”

The mid-century era diner found new life in the 1990s as Stillman’s restaurant Relish. Most recently, it served as the home of Mexican spot La Esquina. Though it has sat vacant since 2018, it is often used as a filming location, and Blank Street Coffee set up its first coffee cart on the site’s outdoor space.

Fans of the diner structure will be relieved to know that the diner is staying intact. Stillman recently announced plans to relocate the structure, new location TBD.