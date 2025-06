A fire broke out at the acclaimed restaurant Oxomoco (128 Franklin St.) this Saturday night.

Firefighters received a call at 10:38 pm. Sixty fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and contained the fire by 11:48 pm. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The FDNY is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Oxomoco closed yesterday and will remain closed today, promising to keep fans “posted on reopening news ASAP.”